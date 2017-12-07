House panel considers GOP proposal to preempt local paid leave laws

Human resources officials from two companies told a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday that a Republican proposal to preempt state and local paid leave laws would be a welcome relief to the costly and burdensome patchwork that employers currently face.

The hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions was the first on paid leave policies since the bill, which would exempt employers who offer some paid leave from state and local laws, was introduced last month.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BRzvFi