Labor Department launches public awareness campaign on emergency paid leave

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday said it has launched a public awareness campaign to inform workers of their rights to expanded paid sick and family leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division said public service announcements on local television and radio stations and social media will provide information about the paid leave employers must provide under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3gNLjvQ