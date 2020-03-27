Mass. AG backs Uber, Lyft drivers seeking paid leave during COVID-19 pandemic

The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday urged a federal judge to order Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to immediately reclassify their drivers as employees and provide them with paid sick leave, saying it could help stem the spread of coronavirus.

Healey’s office in amicus briefs filed in federal court in Boston said drivers who become sick face an “economic dilemma” because they are treated as independent contractors and deprived of paid leave, so many are continuing to work despite the risk to themselves and the public.

