Uber, Lyft drivers seek emergency ruling that they are employees owed paid leave

Drivers for Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have asked a federal judge in Boston to immediately require the companies to treat them as employees rather than independent contractors so they are entitled to paid sick leave during the coronavirus pandemic.

In motions for preliminary injunctions filed in two separate lawsuits on Monday, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, who represents the drivers, said many drivers have chosen to continue working during the pandemic, endangering themselves and the public because they need the money.

