Pandemic no excuse to miss key deadline in Denny's wage-and-hour case - judge

A federal judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California’s order for residents to shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic did not give plaintiffs’ lawyers in a wage-and-hour case against Denny’s Inc an excuse to blow a deadline to move for class certification.

U.S. District Judge John Walter on Wednesday struck class-action claims from the lawsuit, rejecting arguments by Kevin Mahoney of Mahoney Law Group in Long Beach that the oversight was excusable because his firm furloughed most of its support staff after the state order was issued in March and no one ever calendared the deadline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2WPnxb3