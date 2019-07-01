No overtime for trade group's 'highly compensated' paralegals -Labor Department official

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday found that a trade group’s paralegals do not have to be paid overtime because they fall into an exemption for “highly compensated” administrative workers.

Cheryl Stanton, administrator of the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), wrote in an opinion letter that an exemption in the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) applies because the paralegals perform office work that supports the trade group’s business operations and earn more than $100,000 a year.

