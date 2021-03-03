Faegre Drinker taps cross-border employment pro who led teams at Proskauer, Epstein Becker

Erika Collins, a cross-border specialist who co-led the international employment practices at Proskauer Rose and Epstein Becker Green, is on the move again.

This time, she’ll be co-head of the international employment practice at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, the firm announced Wednesday, touting her “nearly three decades of experience helping multinational public and private companies handle their most complex employment and human resources needs during times of transition.”

