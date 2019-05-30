JPMorgan pays $5 mln to settle claims that it discriminated against new dads

(Reuters) -

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA on Thursday said it had agreed to pay $5 million to thousands of male workers to settle a proposed class action accusing the bank of discriminating against new fathers by denying them the same amount of parental leave as female employees.

Derek Rotondo, a JPMorgan fraud investigator, filed an unopposed motion setting out the proposed settlement in federal court in Columbus, Ohio. The deal would also prohibit the bank from reducing the amount of paid leave it currently offers new parents for four years. New York-based JPMorgan denied any wrongdoing.

