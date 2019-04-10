Advocacy groups say EEOC should collect pay data next month

Advocacy groups have asked a federal judge to order the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to collect pay data from larger employers broken down by sex and race by the end of May, despite the agency’s claims that the timeline is impractical.

The National Women’s Law Center in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday said the EEOC had ample time to implement an Obama-era rule requiring companies to submit the data before the Trump administration stayed the rule in 2017. The group and its lawyers at nonprofit Democracy Forward asked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to reject the agency’s plan to set a Sept. 30 deadline for the data.

