Biz groups say judge lacked power to order EEOC to collect employer pay data

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups have told a U.S. appeals court that a judge who revived an Obama-era rule requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race did not have the authority to order the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to collect the information.

In an amicus brief filed on Monday, lawyers from Seyfarth Shaw writing on behalf of the trade groups told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the judge should have sent the rule back to the EEOC and the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for further review.

