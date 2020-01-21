D.C. Circuit will consider judge's power to require pay data collection by EEOC

Lawyers for the Trump administration on Friday will urge a U.S. appeals court to rule that advocacy groups lacked standing to bring a lawsuit that led a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to revive an Obama-era rule requiring employers to disclose detailed pay data to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments on whether the National Women’s Law Center alleged an injury sufficient to establish standing, and whether U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan had the power to order the EEOC to collect pay data broken down by sex and race once she found that the White House’s 2017 move to stay the Obama-era rule was improper.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Gaofaj