EEOC eyes September deadline for employers to report pay data

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has told a federal judge that it will set a Sept. 30 deadline for larger companies to report pay data broken down by sex and race, after the judge revived an Obama-era rule requiring the information that the Trump administration had abandoned.

The EEOC in a filing in federal court in Washington D.C. on Wednesday said it was not practical for employers to collect and report the data by May 31, the deadline to submit other information that has been required for decades, after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan revived the rule in early March.

