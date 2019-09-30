IN BRIEF: EEOC extends deadline for pay data collection

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said that it will accept pay data broken down by sex and race that larger employers must submit under an Obama-era rule beyond a Monday deadline.

The commission in a status report filed in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday said that only about 40% of companies covered by the 2016 rule had submitted the data as of Sept. 25, so it would continue to allow submissions until most employers have complied.

