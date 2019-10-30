IN BRIEF: Judge says EEOC must continue to collect detailed pay data from employers

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claim that its collection of pay data broken down by sex and race under an Obama-era rule is complete, and said the agency must continue its efforts for at least three more months.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday agreed with the National Women’s Law Center that the EEOC must strive to meet the 98% average compliance rate it has seen in previous years, when larger employers were required to submit less-detailed data. The commission on Monday said that about 81% of companies that are required to submit data under the Obama-era rule have done so.

