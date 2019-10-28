IN BRIEF: States, female lawmakers back revival of EEOC pay data rule

Dozens of female members of Congress, nearly 20 state and city agencies and two former Obama administration officials have told a U.S. appeals court that a judge was right to revive the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Obama-era rule requiring employers to submit pay data broken down by sex and race.

Five amicus briefs were filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday backing the National Women’s Law Center, as the Trump administration challenges a March ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington D.C. that said the White House failed to explain its decision to block the rule from taking effect and the EEOC was required to collect the information.

