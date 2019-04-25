Judge approves EEOC's September deadline to collect employer pay data

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Thursday signed off on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s proposed September 30 deadline for larger employers to submit pay data broken down by their workers’ sex and race, according to lawyers for a group that sued to revive the reporting requirements.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in a ruling from the bench ordered the EEOC to notify companies of the deadline by Monday, and to collect two years’ worth of data, according to legal group Democracy Forward, which represents the National Women’s Law Center. The NWLC sued the Trump administration in 2017 after it blocked the Obama-era regulation requiring the information from taking effect.

