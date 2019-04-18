Judge says EEOC should have been ready for revival of Obama-era pay data rule

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday criticized the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for not being ready to collect pay data broken down by sex and race that larger companies must submit under an Obama-era rule.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at a hearing said the EEOC should have been prepared for her ruling in March reviving the rule, which the Trump administration had blocked from taking effect, in a challenge brought by the National Women’s Law Center.

