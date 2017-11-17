Lawsuit challenges Trump administration's freeze of EEOC pay data rule

By Daniel Wiessner Two civil rights groups have accused the Trump administration of violating federal law by blocking an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) rule requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race in a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C.

The National Women’s Law Center and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement said the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) exceeded its authority when it stayed the Obama administration rule in August in a complaint filed on Wednesday. The groups are represented by D.C.-based nonprofit Democracy Forward Foundation.

