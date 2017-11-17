FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawsuit challenges Trump administration's freeze of EEOC pay data rule
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2017 / 12:57 AM / in 31 minutes

Lawsuit challenges Trump administration's freeze of EEOC pay data rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner Two civil rights groups have accused the Trump administration of violating federal law by blocking an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) rule requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race in a lawsuit in federal court in Washington D.C.

The National Women’s Law Center and the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement said the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) exceeded its authority when it stayed the Obama administration rule in August in a complaint filed on Wednesday. The groups are represented by D.C.-based nonprofit Democracy Forward Foundation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hDb7BS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.