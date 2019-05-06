Trump administration appeals judge's revival of Obama-era pay data rule

The U.S. Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s decision that revived an Obama-era Equal Employment Opportunity Commission rule requiring larger companies to report pay data broken down by workers sex and race.

DOJ filed a notice of appeal in federal court in Washington D.C. on Friday, sending the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The department represents the EEOC in a lawsuit by the National Women’s Law Center, which sued after the Trump administration stayed the rule in 2017.

