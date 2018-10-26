PBS news writer says he was wrongly fired over Meghan Markle comment

A former PBS news writer on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing the network of unlawfully firing him over an innocuous comment he made about Meghan Markle simply because female coworkers complained.

Hugh Heckman, the plaintiff, said PBS News Hour Productions LLC discriminated against him based on his sex by assuming that his comment that Markle was “not bad” was sexual, in a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan.

