No-poach pact in companies' service contract is void, Penn. top court says

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday said an agreement barring a trucking company from hiring away the employees of a logistics firm it contracted with was unenforceable because it restrained the workers’ employment prospects without their consent.

The seven-member court also unanimously agreed with Beemac Trucking LLC and its lawyers at Cozen O’Connor that the agreement with Pittsburgh Logistics Systems Inc was too broad because it applied to any employee of PLS, and not just those who worked directly with Beemac.

