Penn. top court asked to decide if Amazon workers must be paid for security checks

A U.S. appeals court has asked Pennsylvania’s top state court to decide whether state wage law, unlike its federal counterpart, requires Amazon Inc and a staffing company to pay warehouse employees for time they spend in security screenings at the end of their shifts.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said that because the Ohio-based court does not cover Pennsylvania and is unfamiliar with its laws, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court should address the question. The case is one of several by employees of Amazon and Integrity Staffing Solutions Inc that was consolidated in multidistrict litigation in Kentucky.

