Pennsylvania Supreme Court says employers must protect workers' data

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that employers in the state have an affirmative duty to safeguard workers’ personal information from data breaches and are not merely barred from purposely mishandling it, in a case involving a Pittsburgh hospital.

The court Wednesday unanimously held that state law imposes a duty of care on employers with respect to workers’ data, and they may be sued for negligence stemming from hacking and other breaches. And in a 4-2 split, the court said such negligence claims are viable even if plaintiffs allege solely economic losses rather than physical injury or property damage.

