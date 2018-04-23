FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 11:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petco job applicants seek approval of $1.2 mln FCRA settlement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Petco Animal Supplies Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 million to more than 37,000 employees and job applicants to settle claims that the retailer failed to properly disclose its use of consumer credit reports in background checks.

Under a proposed settlement filed on Friday in federal court in San Diego, California, where Petco is based, members of the nationwide class will receive about $21 each, and 52 of them who were denied jobs because of their credit reports will get an additional $150. The settlement for the claims, which alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, must still be approved by a judge.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HJgXfV

