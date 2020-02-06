3rd Circuit says Philly salary history ban is constitutional

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled that a Philadelphia law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history, which was the first of about 40 such bans adopted around the country, does not violate companies’ free-speech rights.

A three-judge 3rd Circuit panel unanimously held that the city was required only to show that it had a reasonable basis for adopting the 2017 law, and not to present empirical evidence proving that it would have the intended effect of eradicating pay bias, to defeat the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

