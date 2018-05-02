FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. judge blocks Philly law banning questions about salary history

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Philadelphia has granted a business group’s bid to block the city’s law prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their salary history pending the resolution of a legal challenge to the ban, saying it violates companies’ free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg on Monday said the city offered no evidence to back up its claim that the law would help close wage gaps between men and women. Goldberg issued a preliminary injunction on the law’s ban on asking about salary history, but declined to block a separate provision barring employers from basing workers’ pay on their prior earnings.

