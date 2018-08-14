7th Circuit revives United pilots' claims that union shorted them in backpay settlement

A U.S. appeals court has revived claims by United Airlines pilot instructors that their union acted in bad faith by granting them a smaller share of a nine-figure backpay settlement with the airline in order to appease a larger group of pilots who received smaller wage increases.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Monday said a federal judge in Chicago was wrong to rule that because the instructors separately received larger raises than “line pilots” who fly planes, the Airline Pilots Association’s (ALPA) decision was fair and its motive for unevenly dividing the settlement was irrelevant.

