Westlaw News
November 7, 2019 / 8:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Pro athletes challenge Pittsburgh's nonresident 'jock tax'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Unions representing professional baseball, football and hockey players have filed a lawsuit claiming that Pittsburgh’s novel law imposing a higher income tax rate on nonresident athletes when they play games in the city is unconstitutional.

In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the unions said the 3% tax adopted in 2005 violates athletes’ equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution, as well as a state law requiring that income taxes be levied uniformly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WUr6M7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
