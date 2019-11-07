IN BRIEF: Pro athletes challenge Pittsburgh's nonresident 'jock tax'

Unions representing professional baseball, football and hockey players have filed a lawsuit claiming that Pittsburgh’s novel law imposing a higher income tax rate on nonresident athletes when they play games in the city is unconstitutional.

In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania state court in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the unions said the 3% tax adopted in 2005 violates athletes’ equal protection rights under the U.S. Constitution, as well as a state law requiring that income taxes be levied uniformly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WUr6M7