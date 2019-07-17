Penn. Supreme Court revives Pittsburgh law mandating paid sick leave

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday revived a Pittsburgh law requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, rejecting a business group’s claim that state law did not give the city the authority to adopt the mandate.

The court in a 4-3 ruling said Pittsburgh’s 2015 ordinance fell within its powers under state law to regulate public health and safety in the city, and any burden it placed on businesses was incidental to that goal. The court overruled a state judge and a mid-level appellate panel that had said the law amounted to a local business regulation prohibited by the state.

