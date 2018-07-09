AGs probing fast-food franchisors' use of no-poaching agreements

The attorneys general of 10 states and Washington D.C. on Monday asked Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, and six other large fast-food franchisors for information on whether and how they use agreements barring franchisees from hiring each other’s workers.

The officials, led by the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, sent letters to the companies seeking copies of their franchise agreements and any correspondence with franchisees regarding restrictions on hiring by August 6. They said that no-poaching agreements limit potential job opportunities and may suppress workers’ wages, while depriving other franchisees of skilled labor.

