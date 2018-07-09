FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 9, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AGs probing fast-food franchisors' use of no-poaching agreements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The attorneys general of 10 states and Washington D.C. on Monday asked Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts, and six other large fast-food franchisors for information on whether and how they use agreements barring franchisees from hiring each other’s workers.

The officials, led by the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, sent letters to the companies seeking copies of their franchise agreements and any correspondence with franchisees regarding restrictions on hiring by August 6. They said that no-poaching agreements limit potential job opportunities and may suppress workers’ wages, while depriving other franchisees of skilled labor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N35w1A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.