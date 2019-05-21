Westlaw News
DOJ moves to intervene in doctor's challenge to Duke, UNC no-poach pact

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday moved to intervene in a lawsuit claiming Duke University and the University of North Carolina unlawfully agreed not to poach each other’s medical faculty, saying it should have the power to enforce a proposed settlement against Duke.

DOJ in a motion filed in federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina said its involvement in the case would allow it to track Duke’s compliance with a settlement proposed last month and bring an enforcement action if the school violates any terms of the five-year agreement.

