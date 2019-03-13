Dunkin', Arby's nix no-poaching agreements in deal with state AGs

Dunkin’ Brands, Arby’s, Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Little Caesars are the latest fast food companies to stop requiring franchisees to agree not to poach workers from fellow franchisees in order to end investigations by state attorney generals.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey late Tuesday said she and her counterparts in the District of Columbia and 12 states including California and New York brokered the deal with the companies after sending them letters last year expressing concerns about the agreements.

