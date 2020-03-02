IN BRIEF: More fast food companies nix no-poach agreements to end AG probes

Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons have agreed to stop including provisions in their franchise agreements barring franchisees from hiring away each other’s workers, ending investigations by a group of state attorney generals.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday said that she and her counterparts in the District of Columbia and 12 states including California and New York brokered the deal with the companies after sending them letters in 2018 expressing concerns about the agreements.

