Westlaw News
March 8, 2019 / 10:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Inter-franchise no-poach agreements not antitrust violation - DOJ

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice has told a federal judge in Washington state that agreements between franchisees of the same brand not to poach each other’s workers do not violate federal antitrust law.

Justice Department lawyers filed a “notice of interest” in federal court in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian to apply a “rule of reason” asking whether such agreements are reasonable on a case-by-case basis rather than finding that they are unlawful on their face.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tZrdZg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below