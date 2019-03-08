Inter-franchise no-poach agreements not antitrust violation - DOJ

The U.S. Department of Justice has told a federal judge in Washington state that agreements between franchisees of the same brand not to poach each other’s workers do not violate federal antitrust law.

Justice Department lawyers filed a “notice of interest” in federal court in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian to apply a “rule of reason” asking whether such agreements are reasonable on a case-by-case basis rather than finding that they are unlawful on their face.

