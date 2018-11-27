Judge won't toss software firm's poaching, trade secrets claims

A federal judge in Manhattan on Monday refused to toss claims by a New York-based company that makes software for clinical drug trials that a rival lured away several key employees and used their knowledge of confidential information to develop a competing product.

U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said Medidata Solutions Inc had sufficiently alleged that four of its former vice presidents retained more than 3,000 confidential documents when they joined Veeva Systems Inc in 2014 and 2015, and the company was able to put out a program that rivaled Medidata’s flagship product in “record time.” Schofield denied Veeva’s motion to dismiss the 2017 lawsuit.

