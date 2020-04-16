Arbitration bid by 10,000 Postmates drivers not a 'de facto class action'- judge

A federal judge in Los Angeles has denied Postmates Inc’s bid to block more than 10,000 delivery workers from pursuing claims that they were misclassified as independent contractors in individual arbitration, saying the company had not shown that it amounted to a “de facto class action.”

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez on Wednesday said that the 10,356 workers who are all represented by Keller Lenkner are not seeking to represent other Postmates workers, and rejected the company’s claim that the arbitrations were effectively an end run by the workers’ lawyers around class-action waivers the workers had signed.

