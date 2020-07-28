Westlaw News
July 28, 2020 / 8:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union sues USDA over program allowing poultry plants to increase line speed

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to force the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to end a program allowing poultry plants to speed up production lines, saying it endangers workers.

The union and five local affiliates that represent 35,000 poultry workers in six states said in a complaint in Washington D.C. federal court that the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) failed to follow the proper administrative procedures and ignored worker safety when it adopted a 2018 waiver program that allows for testing “new procedures.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2X2wkqc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below