Car salesman claims he was fired for questioning dealership's use of PPP funds

A luxury car dealership in Cincinnati has been sued by a former salesman who says he was fired for raising questions about how the company was using a six-figure loan it received through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Plaintiff Jeffrey Mattox, in a complaint filed on Monday in Cincinnati federal court, said Neyra Motor Cars LLC paid sales workers with money it had received from the PPP program, a federal stimulus program designed to help small businesses retain jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then recouped it through deductions it made from their commissions.

