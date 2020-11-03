Fielding agency vets for new practice, Morgan Lewis says employers' COVID-19 woes won't end soon

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, so do the widespread regulatory and legal challenges it has created for employers. More than eight months into the crisis, firms are still creating and organizing teams to help clients and would-be clients cope.

Morgan Lewis & Bockius announced a new practice group last week to address those concerns and market its capabilities, tapping firm partners with senior U.S. agency experience to lead its newly launched workplace government relations and regulation practice.

