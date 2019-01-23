SCOTUS sacks appeal by football coach fired for on-field prayer

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by a former football coach at a public high school near Seattle who claims his free speech rights were violated when he lost his job after refusing to stop leading post-game prayers on the field.

Joseph Kennedy, the coach at Bremerton High School from 2008 to 2015, had asked the high court to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said his prayers were not protected by the U.S. Constitution because he was acting in his role as a public employee.

