January 23, 2019 / 12:51 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

SCOTUS sacks appeal by football coach fired for on-field prayer

Daniel Wiessner

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by a former football coach at a public high school near Seattle who claims his free speech rights were violated when he lost his job after refusing to stop leading post-game prayers on the field.

Joseph Kennedy, the coach at Bremerton High School from 2008 to 2015, had asked the high court to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that said his prayers were not protected by the U.S. Constitution because he was acting in his role as a public employee.

