5th Circuit to weigh key issue in proving pregnancy discrimination

A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Wednesday will consider whether a key U.S. Supreme Court decision requires women alleging pregnancy discrimination to show that coworkers were granted the same accommodations they requested and were denied in order to make their case.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral argument in a bid by Eryon Luke, a former nurse's assistant in Louisiana, to revive claims that she was fired unlawfully by Nottingham Regional Rehab Center. It is one of the first cases in which an appeals court will apply the high court's 2015 ruling in Young v. United Parcel Service Inc, which said employers must provide the same accommodations to pregnant women that they grant to other disabled workers.

