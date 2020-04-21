11th Circuit revives EMT's pregnancy discrimination claim

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit by an emergency medical technician who said she was effectively terminated when she became pregnant and could no longer engage in heavy lifting.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that Kimberlie Michelle Durham, who worked for private fire protection and ambulance company Rural/Metro Corp, had made a prima facie case that she was treated differently from non-pregnant employees with similar limits on their ability to work, in violation of the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34VH5gP