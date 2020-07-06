Case to Watch: Ex-Disney employee says pregnancy bias law applies to men

A Disney subsidiary argues that the federal law banning pregnancy discrimination in the workplace does not apply to a male former employee who claims he was harassed and belittled because his wife was pregnant.

The plaintiff, Steven Van Soeren, says in a 2019 lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court against Disney Streaming Services that coworkers sprayed him with baby powder, suggested he should not have children and made other offensive comments, and that he was abruptly fired from his job as a product designer after returning from paternity leave, in violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act.

