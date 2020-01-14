House panel advances bipartisan bill to require pregnancy accommodations

A U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday approved a bill supported by business groups that would require employers to provide accommodations such as leave and breaks from heavy lifting to pregnant workers, teeing it up for a floor vote.

The House’s Committee on Education and Labor voted 29-17, with several Republicans joining the committee’s Democratic members, to advance the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

