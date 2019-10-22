House panel vets sweeping pregnancy discrimination bill

Supporters of a bill that would strengthen workplace protections for pregnant women told a U.S. House of Representatives’ subcommittee on Tuesday that existing law is inadequate and forces many women to choose between endangering their pregnancies or losing their jobs.

Current law only prohibits employers from denying pregnant women the same accommodations they already give to workers with disabilities, but many women who sue for pregnancy bias have trouble identifying nonpregnant workers to compare themselves to, Dina Bakst, the copresident of women’s rights group A Better Balance, said during a hearing of the House Committee on Education and Labor’s Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Human Services.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31EwLXt