House passes bill requiring accommodations for pregnant workers

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill with bipartisan support that would require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers, but a dispute over the measure’s coverage of women who get abortions will likely doom its chances in the Senate.

The House voted 329-73 to pass the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which would go further than existing federal laws that only require employers to provide pregnant women with the same accommodations granted to injured or disabled employees. Every Democrat and a majority of Republicans in the House voted in favor of the proposal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3mqA6Fb