Pregnancy bias law does not cover Disney dad, says judge

A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that federal and New York City laws prohibiting workplace pregnancy discrimination do not extend protections to workers whose spouses are pregnant, and tossed out a lawsuit by a male former product designer for a Disney subsidiary.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Friday said plaintiff Steven Van Soeren was effectively alleging in a lawsuit against Disney Streaming Service that harassment he faced when his wife was pregnant amounted to discrimination based on his familial status, which is not covered by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

