7th Circuit nixes class of female jail workers who alleged 'ambient harassment'

A U.S. appeals court has decertified a class of nearly 2,000 corrections officers and other female employees at a Chicago jail who say they were subjected to pervasive sexual harassment by male inmates, saying their working conditions were too varied to support class-action claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday said that once a federal judge narrowed the class to exclude about 180 workers who did not have direct contact with male inmates, the plaintiffs’ theory that their claims were bound together by alleged “ambient harassment” at the Cook County Jail fell apart.

