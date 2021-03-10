DOJ accuses Alabama jail of allowing harassment of female guards

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming the sheriff’s office in Mobile County, Alabama has failed to address rampant sexual harassment of female corrections officers at a local jail by inmates.

In a complaint in Mobile federal court, DOJ said inmates at the county jail routinely expose themselves to officers and make sexually charged comments and threats, but supervisors have ignored complaints and in some cases blamed officers for wearing perfume and tight clothing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3tanowW