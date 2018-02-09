FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:53 PM / in a day

2nd Circuit says workers' medical records are private, even if 'non-stigmatizing'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said corrections officers at an upstate New York jail had a constitutional right to keep their medical records private even though they did not suffer from any conditions that would have been “stigmatizing” if revealed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by three officers at the Rensselaer County jail who accused the county’s former sheriff of unlawfully viewing their medical records to determine if they had complied with sick leave policies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BQNsX5

