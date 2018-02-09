2nd Circuit says workers' medical records are private, even if 'non-stigmatizing'

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said corrections officers at an upstate New York jail had a constitutional right to keep their medical records private even though they did not suffer from any conditions that would have been “stigmatizing” if revealed.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by three officers at the Rensselaer County jail who accused the county’s former sheriff of unlawfully viewing their medical records to determine if they had complied with sick leave policies.

